Cairo: A schoolgirl goes to her class on horseback in the morning in Saudi Arabia, a social media video has shown.
The footage features the girl, named Jud, showing off her skill in riding the horse with a satchel on her back while heading from her house to her elementary school in the governorate of Al Hinakiyah, around 100 kilometres from Medina in western Saudi Arabia.
She is seen professionally controlling the horse as the animal gracefully gallops on the way to the school.
As Jud reaches her destination, she is greeted by cheers from colleagues getting off a school bus.
In a sign of self-confidence, she flashes a thumb up.
The video suggests that the child, whose exact age was not given, owns the horse. “Jud is going to school riding her horse Qamra,” reads a video caption.
In August, more than 6 million students returned to their schools across the kingdom after the end of their summer break. The three-semester school year is spread over 38 weeks and features 60-day different holidays, in addition to a 68-day summer break.