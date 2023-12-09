Dubai: A disturbing video showing five young men assaulting another individual in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and calls for their arrest and severe punishment.
The incident, which has drawn strong condemnation from both social and security circles, led to prompt action by the relevant authorities. The security patrols in the Eastern Province, in collaboration with the Dammam city police, swiftly identified and arrested the five assailants after intensive efforts and careful examination of the visual evidence.