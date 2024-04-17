Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s most beloved and hospitable person, Sheikh Ismail Al Zaim, known as “Abu Al Sebaa,” has died, leaving behind a legacy cherished by both locals and pilgrims to Medina. He was 96.

For nearly four decades, Sheikh Abu Al Sebaa dedicated his life to offering hot drinks and food for free to those visiting the holy sites of Medina, including the Prophet’s Mosque.

Born in the Syrian city of Hama, Abu Al Sebaa moved to Medina over 50 years ago and quickly became one of its most celebrated figures.

His daily routine involved preparing large quantities of coffee, tea, milk, and bread, which he would then distribute from his kiosk near Quba Mosque, embodying the spirit of generosity that the city is known for. He would also take huge quantities of dates and ginger with him.

His tireless commitment to serving others transcended local boundaries, touching the hearts of millions from around the world who visited the mosque annually.

Featured in numerous social media videos, Abu Al Sebaa was praised widely for dedicating his life to honouring visitors with unmatched hospitality.

Even in his later years, Abu Al Sebaa’s warm smile and the beard remained a beacon of kindness.

Each morning, he would fill about 44 large containers with hot drinks, load them onto a trolley, and make his way to his usual spot, where he continued his charitable service well into the afternoon.

He used to sit on a plastic chair near the Prophet’s Mosque, placing a table in front of him containing plates of sweets and dates alongside tea and coffee.