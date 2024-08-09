Cairo: A restaurant, supported by a crane in Saudi Arabia, has generated thrill as the hospitality industry is flourishing in the kingdom amid increasing openness to the world.

Located in the Abha city in the southwestern region of Asir, the place, billed as the "flying restaurant" appears hanging in the air through chains dangling from a crane. An online video of the place shows seated clients fastening seat belts as a safety precaution.

In recent years, the kingdom has introduced a set of facilities aimed to draw more tourists to the country as part of an ambitious development scheme designed to diversify oil-reliant economy.

The number of tourists in the kingdom surged to more than 100 million last year. Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb said earlier this year that the kingdom’s tourism sector in 2023 fulfilled a target of 100 million tourists including 77 million local visitors and 27 million tourist arrivals.

He cited a strategy charted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman envisaging 150 million tourists annually in the country by 2030 including 80 million domestic tourists and 70 foreign million arrivals.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia unveiled a plan to turn decommissioned planes into culinary and theatrical venues as part of a bustling entertainment industry.

Head of Saudi General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalsheikh said the state agency in collaboration with the national carrier Saudi Airlines will use the Boeing planes as restaurants, cafes and musical theatres in Riyadh.