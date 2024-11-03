Saudi Arabia, through the General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Marine Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS), has announced the discovery of its largest sea turtle nesting site at the Four Sisters Islands in the Red Sea.

According to a SHAMS press release, this milestone is part of ongoing efforts to protect sea turtles and their habitats in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

CEO Dr. Khaled Isfahani said that the Four Sisters Islands have been classified as a protected area for sea turtle species management, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The islands—Marmar, Dahreb, Malathu, and Jadir—are key nesting grounds, with over 2,500 nests recorded, housing endangered green and hawksbill turtles.

Dr. Isfahani added that SHAMS is developing a comprehensive strategy to protect nesting sites along the Red Sea, identifying over 180 so far.

This plan includes sustainable tourism initiatives to support conservation and enrich protected areas, ensuring the continued survival of sea turtles and fostering environmental sustainability.