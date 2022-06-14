Dubai: Two Saudi citizens have been arrested in Riyadh after a video clip showed them beating an employee at a shopping mall in the capital.
The video went viral on social media in which one of the two attackers is seen intentionally ramming into the employee. The other then is seen asking the victim to come with him. However, both suddenly and brutally attack and punched the staff member.
Many other staff and bystanders rushed to separate the attackers from the victim. However, the fight escalated, involving more staff until bystanders intervened.
Following the viral video, Riyadh police launched an investigation and arrested the suspects.
The Public Security sources said in a statement that preliminary investigations showed that the assault was due to a dispute that happened at the cash counter.
Legal measures were taken against the suspects and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, the sources added.