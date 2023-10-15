RIYADH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for pressure on Hamas during a meeting Sunday with Saudi crown prince, which has warming ties with Israel but has put normalisation on hold.

The top US diplomat met for nearly an hour in the early morning with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the royal’s farm residence in the Riyadh area, a US official said.

“Very productive,” Blinken said when asked about the meeting after returning to his hotel.

Blinken “highlighted the United States’ unwavering focus on halting terrorist attacks by Hamas, securing the release of all hostages and preventing the conflict from spreading,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“The two affirmed their shared commitment to protecting civilians and to advancing stability across the Middle East and beyond,” Miller said.

Blinken has been touring the region after Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed 1,300 people, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.

The attack sparked a massive retaliatory campaign targeting the Islamist group in Gaza that has killed more than 2,300 people.

Before the violence, the Saudi crown prince had spoken of progress in US-led diplomacy to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Saudi Arabia has put the process on hold after the violence, and Blinken has said that disrupting Saudi-Israel normalisation efforts may have partly motivated the Hamas attack.

Next stop: Egypt

As part of a package, Saudi Arabia - which like Israel has tense relations with Iran’s Shiite clerical state - has been seeking security guarantees from the United States, its longtime partner and consumer of its oil.

The State Department said Blinken and the crown prince also discussed Yemen, where an uneasy peace has been holding between the Saudi-backed government and Iranian-backed Al Houthi rebels.

They also addressed Sudan, on which the Saudis have been working with the United States to mediate between warring generals, with limited success.

Blinken will travel later Sunday to Egypt, the sixth Arab country he will visit as he seeks to pressure Hamas and prevent the war from spreading.