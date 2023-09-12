Dubai: Smart taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia now face stringent fines amounting to SR4,000 if they cancel trips after accepting them from customers.
This punitive measure is one of the provisions in the amendments made in the regulations governing the activities of smart taxis, taxi brokers and guided vehicles linked to the Shomos Security System, under the National Information Center of the Ministry of Interior.
It is mandatory on the part of smart taxi drivers to comply with the provisions of the new amendments when they operate trips between cities or outside the Kingdom.
One key amendment allows smart taxi drivers to transfer their licenses from the city where they obtained them to another city, provided they secure approval from the Transport General Authority (TGA).
Moreover, the amendments exempt cars registered under these licenses from the requirement of being new vehicles that have not previously been registered inside or outside the Kingdom.
The new regulations specify fines of SR5,000 for providers of approved technical systems in case of failure to supply the required data to drivers or if they fail to maintain continued linkage to the technical systems.
To address the issue of trip cancellations by drivers after accepting requests, the amendments also introduce a fine of SR4,000 if the driver cannot clearly see the specified departure and arrival locations before accepting or rejecting a trip request. This is to reduce instances of drivers cancelling trips due to their inability to reach the arrival location.
The new amendments aim to identify and address the challenges faced by investors, beneficiaries, and workers involved in smart taxi, taxi broker and guided vehicle activities.
By improving the overall experience for both beneficiaries and workers, reducing costs for investors, and streamlining procedures, the amendments seek to enhance investment opportunities in these sectors.