Dubai: A woman has been sentenced to six days in prison for severely assaulting her husband with a glass cup, causing him deep injuries that required medical intervention, Saudi media reported.
The husband is said to have sustained a wound to his head, which required 10 stitches.
According to media reports, the husband refused to let his wife attend a friend’s party, which led to a heated argument that ended up with the wife hitting her husband with a class cup.
The man immediately reported the incident to police and filed a case against his wife. Upon being summoned, the woman admitted to striking her husband with a glass cup.
Speaking before the court, the woman said that a heated argument erupted between her and her husband after he learned that she was going to her friend’s party using a car she requested from a delivery app.
The husband hastened to get her out of the car as soon as she got in and drive her home. As soon as she arrived home, she noticed a glass in front of her and hit the man on the head.
A severe head injury from the assault required 10 stitches, and 15 days to heal.