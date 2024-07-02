Cairo: An online court for implementing rulings in Saudi Arabia has handled more than 110,000 applications so far this year, the kingdom’s Ministry of Justice has disclosed, amid a robust drive to digitalise services in the country.

Launched in March 2022 as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, the court cuts the implementation procedures from 12 steps to just two without human interference starting from uploading the application to the issuance of the implementation order.

The virtual court for implementation is based on harnessing artificial intelligence in the justice system as part of an ambitious development plan, dubbed Saudi Vision 2030, by upgrading procedures and providing fast-track justice for the legal claimants. The court is noted for automatic vetting of applications 24/7 and referring them for an implementation circuit to take the executive procedures for compliance.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously shifted to digitalisation, a trend expedited by the restrictions prompted by the global COVID-19 epidemic.

In 2013, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry launched the Absher app, which gives Saudi citizens and foreign residents access to a variety of government services. The scope of the services has since largely expanded, including applying for jobs and renewing passports, residency cards and driving licences.

Last November, the Saudi Ministry of Justice introduced 11 new judicial e-services, bringing to over 150 the total services available through the Najiz portal.