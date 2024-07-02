Dubai: More than 150 Saudi government officials have been arrested on corruption charges, with some released on bail, according to the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

In a statement on its X account, the authority reported that the arrests of 155 officials followed 924 inspection raids conducted last month as part of intensified efforts to crack down on corruption.

These efforts led to the initiation of several criminal and administrative cases and investigations against 382 officials accused of various corruption offences.

The charges against the accused officials include bribery, abuse of power, forgery and money laundering.

The implicated officials are from multiple ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Ministry of Culture and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Nazaha emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards financial and administrative corruption.

The authority affirmed its commitment to continuing oversight operations on both government agencies and private establishments.