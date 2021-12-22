Dubai: The Saudi Royal Court mourned the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, who passed away on Wednesday morning.
The funeral prayer for the late Prince Nahar will be performed after Asr prayers at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
Condolences poured in by princes, media persons and social media users who participated in the obituary of Prince Nahar, asking Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and bless his soul in eternal peace.
Prince Nahar was a son of the second ruler of Saudi Arabia, the late King Saud bin Abdulaziz.