Dubai: Saudi Civil Defence teams have retrieved the bodies of two expatriates swept away by floods in separate incidents in the Kingdom, local media reported.
In Medina, the teams have recovered the body of a man who went missing in flashfloods caused by heavy rains that hit the holy city recently.
In another incident, the body of another expatriate man was found in Wadi Al Hayer, southern Riyadh.
Civil defence teams have dealt with several incidents due to unstable weather in the Kingdom, where schools and universities in several cities moved to remote learning last week, as authorities warned of heavy rain and advised residents to remain indoors.