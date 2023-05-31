Riyadh: The population of Saudi Arabia has reached 32.2 million, the country’s general authority for statistics said on Wednesday.
Of the total number, Saudis make up 58.4% (18.8 million) of the population, while non-Saudis (13.4 million) constitute 41.6%.
The census also shows that the Kingdom has a young population, with the median age of 29 and a population of Saudis under 30 making up 63% of the total.
Economy and Planning Minister Faisal Al Ibrahim told a press conference in Riyadh that the latest census was the most comprehensive and accurate census in the kingdom’s history.
“Its outputs will be a key pillar for planning and decision-making ... and supporting the investment environment in the kingdom,” Al Ibrahim said.
Annual population growth since 2010 has been 2.5% on average, the latest census data showed, with the total population jumping 34.2% since that year.