Dubai: A Saudi man is suing a hospital in Mecca seven years after it issued untrue premarital medical tests for his sister, who later gave birth to two handicapped children, local media reported.
The complainant said that his sister and her husband conducted premarital tests at the hospital. The results mistakenly proved the couples were fit to get married.
“Since a premarital test usually offers a crucial health assessment of soon-to-be married couples in which they are tested for genetic, infectious and transmissible diseases to prevent any risk of transmitting any disease to each other and their children, the wrong results ended up with my sister, who gave birth to two disabled children,” the litigant said.
He said the wrong results ended up with a divorce after seven years of marriage.
The litigant said: “We discovered the untrue results after my sister gave birth to her second disabled boy. We asked for laboratory genetic tests at a Riyadh-based hospital where the tests proved that my sister and her husband were not medically fit.”
He added that his sister sought divorce on the grounds of the latest medical reports.