Cairo: Saudi authorities executed a citizen after he was convicted of joining a destabilising terror group, attacking security forces and killing a compatriot more than six years ago.
The convict, identified as Moslem bin Mohammed Al Mohssen, was arrested on terrorism charges including manufacturing a Molotov cocktail bomb and attacking security men in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province when they sought to apprehend him, the Interior Ministry.
Al Mohssen was involved in several terrorist operations in the Eastern Province as part of a group that mounted attacks using motorbikes.
He was later convicted by a law court and handed down a death sentence.
The verdict was upheld by the appeals and supreme court and approved by a royal order, the ministry added.
The convict was executed Tuesday in Dammam in the Eastern Province, the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.