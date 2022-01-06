Cairo: Saudi police have arrested a citizen for having removed four trees without a permit in violation of environment regulations, an official said, amid a vigorous pro-environment campaign in the kingdom.
The man was apprehended by the Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) in the area of Wadi Hanifa in the capital Riyadh, SFES spokesman Major Raed Al Maliki added without further details.
Cutting off, removing, transporting or trading in trees without a legal licence is punishable in Saudi Arabia by a maximum fine of SR20,000 per tree, he added.
Established in 2018, SFES, an affiliate of the Saudi Interior Ministry, is tasked with protecting the environment, wildlife and biodiversity in the kingdom and to apply regulations in conservation areas.
Saudi Arabia has recently unveiled a package of initiatives to protect the environment and confront climate change.
In October, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that his country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and will start planting 45 million trees in a first stage.