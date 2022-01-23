Dubai: A former Saudi judge at the General Court of Mecca has been sentenced to five years in jail for having illegitimate relationships with two married women.
According to media reports, the judge is said to have asked one of the two women to have sex with him in exchange for issuing a verdict against her ex-husband and marrying her later.
The former judge was also accused of insulting and cursing two men who were married to two women he had sex with. He was also accused of insulting the head of the Judicial Inspection during his conversation with one of the plaintiffs in addition to encouraging a woman to seek divorce from her husband.
The judge was also found guilty of receiving a bribe in exchange for issuing a ruling against the second woman’s husband and asking her to have an illegal affair with him, promising her to marry her later.
After many complaints against the judge, authorities launched an investigation into the allegations and found the judge guilty of the said charges. The Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced the judge to five years in prison.