Dubai: Saudi Arabia has stressed that its decision to open its airspace for all air carriers is not an overture toward other steps, local media reported.
Speaking before the UN Security Council’s monthly meeting, Mohammed Al Atiq, the Charge d’Affaires at Saudi Arabia’s permanent delegation to the United Nations, said that the decision to allow the use of Saudi airspace by all airlines has come in line with its international obligations.
Al Ateeq reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Palestine issue, highlighting the fact that the Kingdom will continue to support the Palestinian people and that the opening of its airspace would not alter this reality.
The Kingdom emphasises the need of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli dispute, Al Ateeq stated, alluding to Saudi Arabia’s adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the country’s airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.
The decision will “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity,” GACA added in a statement.