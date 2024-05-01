Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s PIF to launch a new investment platfrom with investment management and financial services company BlackRock.

This will act as an initiative to accelerate the Kingdom’s growth of capital markets; the investment platform will be set up in Riyadh and will have $5 billion (Dh18 billion) funds from the PIF.

The Saudi office of BlackRock and PIF signed a memorandum of understanding to establish BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management (Brim).

Brim will be overseen by a Riyadh-based portfolio management team with a target of raising funds and investing in local research capabilities.

The Kingdom is becoming an attractive destination for investments as it is following its Saudi Vision 2030, which has a main aim of diversifying income away from the oil sector.

The growth of its capital markets is making it international investors enthusiastic for the Saudi market.