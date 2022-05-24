Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage sites have been opened to all visitors to enable them to learn about the history and heritage of the Kingdom, the Heritage Commission announced yesterday.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the sites open to visit include the historic King Abdulaziz Castle in Duba in Tabuk, which will open to visitors from Saturday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm, and Friday from 3.30pm to 8pm, while Magha’er Shuaib in Tabuk will receive visitors from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. Visiting hours on Fridays will be 3 to 6pm.
In Hail region, there are three heritage sites: Jabal Umm Sinman (World Heritage Site), the archaeological fortress of Fayd and the castle of Ayraf, and their visiting times will be from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and Friday from 3.30pm to 8pm.
The Qassim region hosts a number of heritage sites that open their doors to visitors at the following times; Al Shanana Tower from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 6pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 9pm, and Bait Al Bassam and Al Masukif Market from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and Friday from 3.30pm to 8pm.
The heritage sites in Al Jouf region include the Kaf Palace in Al Qurayyat, the visitors center in the archaeological area in Sakaka, the Zabal Castle, the Rajajel Columns Visitors Centre, and the archaeological area in Dumat Al Jandal, which includes Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, the Mared Castle and the Dumat Al Jandal Market. It receives its visitors seven days a week from 9am to 12pm and 4.30pm to 7pm.
The list of heritage sites includes multiple sites in the Kingdom, including the Al Dossaria Castle in Jazan, the archaeological site of Al Ukhdood, the historic Emirate Palace, Hama Cultural District in Najran, the House of Allegiance and the Amiri School in Al Ahsa, the village of Rujal and the archaeological site of Jarash, and the Heritage House “Al Namas” in Asir.