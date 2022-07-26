Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz left Riyadh Tuesday for Greece and France on an official visit, state press agency SPA said.
The visit comes in line with the directives of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to strengthen the Kingdom’s relations with countries all over the world in various arenas.
During his visit, Prince Mohammed will meet the leaders of Greece and France to discuss bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance them in different areas as well as to exchange views on issues of common interest.