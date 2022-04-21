Cairo: A leading camel club in Saudi Arabia has appointed a social responsibility ambassador, the first in the world of the thriving business in the kingdom.
The Riyadh-based club said on its Twitter account that Abdullah bin Ouda, a well-known Saudi camel owner, has been appointed as its social responsibility ambassador due to his recent efforts in serving the camel sector.
A retired pilot, Bin Ouda sponsors an international camel pageant in the Netherlands and founded a chair for camel research at the King Faisal University in coordination with the International Camel Organisation and the UNESCO, the club said.
Last December, he made history by sealing a camel rental deal worth SR20 million, believed to be the biggest ever in the camel world..
In recent years, the camel business has remarkably grown in Saudi Arabia.
The kingdom annually hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.
There are around 1.8 million camels with a market value of over SR50 billion in Saudi Arabia, according to official figures.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia. The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.