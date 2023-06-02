Dubai: In a heartbreaking turn of events, a Saudi father announced the death of his 20-year-old daughter, Raghad Salman Hassan Al Fifi, just a day before her planned wedding, sparking an outpouring of condolences on social media.
The bereaved father posted the wedding invitation, penning a heartfelt caption: “Pray for my daughter, Raghad Salman Hassan Al Fifi. Her wedding was scheduled for Sunday Dhu Al Qa’da 8, but on Saturday she was laid to rest, returning to the Most Merciful of the merciful. May Allah compensate her with Paradise, grant her forgiveness and mercy, make her resting place a garden of paradise.”
These moving words swiftly resonated with thousands of users across social media platforms.
Raghad’s death came as a shocking blow to her family, transforming what was supposed to be a joyful occasion into a heartrending tragedy. The young bride-to-be was set to marry her cousin, Amin bin Suleiman Al Fifi, last Sunday.
Instead, her family found themselves replacing her wedding dress with a burial shroud, as what was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a day of sorrow and mourning.
Countless Saudis extended their condolences to the bereaved father, expressing deep sympathy for the family as they grappled with their profound loss.
The circumstances and cause of young Raghad’s untimely demise remain unknown. Despite the deep sense of loss and sadness that has engulfed the family and those close to them, details surrounding her death have not been made public.