Dubai: The border guards in Ardah sector in the Jazan region has stopped the smuggling of 180 Kgs of Khat, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Legal actions were taken on January 25.
Khat is a stimulant drug that is chewed for euphoric effects and is illegal in the Kingdom.
The authorities urge citizens and residents to report information about any activities related to drug smuggling to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.
They provided the numbers to call in case of a report; 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions.
The authorities emphasised that all calls will be treated confidentially.