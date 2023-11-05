Cairo: A host of digital services are offered to worshippers at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, as part of growing digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.
The Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosque, a Saudi state agency in charge of Islam’s two holiest places, provides the digital religious and awareness services via the barcode feature.
They include a visual presentation of rites, a multilingual explanation of Islamic faith, awareness-raising booklets and awareness tips for visiting children.
Millions of Muslims from around the world flock to the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba, to perform prayers and Umrah or lesser pilgrimage.
Islam’s annual Hajj pilgrimage is made in and around Mecca.
Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad during the current Umrah season.
In recent months, the kingdom has unveiled a slew of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to make Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in the city of Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians. The kingdom has also said that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.