Dubai: Saudi Arabia welcomed 60 million tourists in the first half of 2024, with total spending reaching SR150 billion, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb revealed.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia attracted approximately 109 million tourists, including 27 million international visitors, making it 11th globally for tourist arrivals. The sector's growth rate has surged to 153 per cent compared to 2019, positioning Saudi Arabia as one of the fastest-growing tourism markets among the G20 nations.

Al Khateeb outlined plans to boost the sector’s contribution to the local economy from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, aiming for a total impact of SR600-700 billion. He highlighted that tourism now accounts for 10 per cent of the global economy, emphasizing its significant role.

During the Saudi Summer Season 2024 announcement, held at the historic Abu Sarrah palaces, Al Khateeb invited visitors to explore Saudi Arabia's diverse attractions beyond religious and business purposes.