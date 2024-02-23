Dubai: As Saudi Arabia celebrates its Founding Day, the Public Prosecution has warned the public against defacing the nation’s cultural heritage.
In a statement, the Public Prosecution said that anyone found guilty of damaging an antique or urban heritage, including acts such as writing, painting, engraving, posting advertisements, or setting it on fire, could face a penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a fine of up to SR100,000, or one of these two penalties.
The warning coincides with the Kingdom’s celebration of its Founding Day. February 22 marked a day of national remembrance, officially designated by King Salman, to honour the founding of the first Saudi State in the Emirate of Diriyah.