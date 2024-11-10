Cairo: Saudi Arabia has introduced a trial version of a smart tour guide, named "Sarah," as part of its growing focus on the tourism sector.

The guide attracted attention at the recently concluded World Travel Market (WTM) in London, offering rich information about tourist destinations and historical sites, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"Sarah" reflects the kingdom’s future vision for smart tourism, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to answer questions, understand visitor needs, provide detailed information, and offer recommendations. The AI guide is also interactive, engaging with visitors in real-time.

Presented as a passionate Saudi girl deeply connected to her homeland, Sarah is well-versed in the kingdom’s cultural diversity, unique tourist destinations, and archaeological sites. She is also knowledgeable about international events and attractions in Saudi Arabia.

This initiative, launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority, highlights the kingdom’s commitment to embracing digital tourism and advancing AI technologies to enhance the visitor experience. It is part of a broader effort to attract tourists from around the world and enrich their experience of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to this innovation, Saudi Arabia has rolled out several initiatives to bolster tourism. These include the introduction of tourist visas on arrival or online for citizens of select countries, a system launched in 2019. Last year, the kingdom also introduced a four-day transit visa, allowing visitors to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, visit the Prophet Mohammad’s Mosque in Medina, and explore events across the country.