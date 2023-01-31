Dubai: The General Court in Riyadh has ordered two doctors, a male and a female, to pay SR52,500 in compensation to a Saudi woman, local media reported.
The medical report and expert opinions showed that the doctors made a 100 per cent error in the woman’s treatment plan, causing harm to her teeth and gums.
The court’s decision was made following the transfer of health-related disputes jurisdiction from the Ministry of Health to the judiciary.
The Supreme Judiciary Council has set up specialised departments to handle such cases, with trained and qualified judges and assistants.
The Ministry of Justice provided a translation service for non-Arabic speakers and worked with the Commission for Health Specialties for expert testimony.