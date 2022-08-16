Dubai: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Thailand to hire Thai domestic workers, local media reported.
According to Okaz newspaper, the Thai government will facilitate sending the hired domestic workers to the Kingdom within a month of issuing the visa. The agreement was signed between the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Ministry of Labour of Thailand.
As part of the agreement, the two parties will put into place an appropriate system for hiring, sending and receiving workers. The system will be in compliance with international standards.
Earlier last June, Thailand and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than three decades with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha expressing regret over a series of “tragic cases” involving a 50-carat blue diamond that had soured ties.
The Kingdom downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the ‘Blue Diamond Affair’.
The agreement clarified the need to ensure that employment offices, companies or agencies from the two countries, in addition to the employer, do not impose fees or deductions from the salary of the domestic worker in return for recruitment and employment costs. It is not allowed to impose any illegal deductions in wages.
Similarly, the rights of workers and employers shall be preserved to resort to the competent authorities to seek remedies in the event of any contractual dispute, in addition to taking legal measures against recruitment offices, companies or recruitment agencies in the event of any violation of applicable laws, rules and regulations.