Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced it will Saudiize jobs in marketing and administrative support fields effective April 1, 2022, local media reported.
The move is expected to create more than 12,000 jobs for Saudi men and women. 5,500 riyals will be minimum salary when hiring a Saudi under the Nitaqat Saudization programme.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al Rajhi issued a ministerial decision under which 30 per cent of the marketing professions shall be Saudiized by all private sector establishments that employ five or more workers in the field.
Marketing professions covered by the new decision include manager, marketing specialist, advertising and public relations manager, marketing sales expert, advertising designer and commercial advertising photographer.
The ministry issued a procedural guide that explains the details of the Saudiization decision and the mechanisms necessary for its implementation to ensure the compliance of the establishments.
Penalties shall be taken against violating establishments. The ministry will also provide packages of incentives and extend support to private sector establishments in their drive to employ Saudis.