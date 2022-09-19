Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned the public against violating the privacy of others by misusing mobile phones.
According to media reports, whoever is found guilty of misusing mobile phones to infringe on others’ privacy will be fined SR500,000 and receive a jail term of one year.
The Saudi Public Prosecution has stressed that it is prohibited to infringe on private life through misusing mobile phones equipped with cameras or the like.
The Public Prosecution stated that infringing private life is one of the information crimes that warrant arrest. “The perpetrator of the crime will be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to one year and a fine of up to SR500,000, in addition to confiscation of devices and means used in committing the crime,” it said.
The Public Prosecution reaffirmed the inviolability of private life, noting that it is one of the rights protected by law.