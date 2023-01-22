Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned the public that illegally transporting passengers from the airport is punishable by law.
King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah said everyone who tries to transport passengers through the arrival halls will be slapped with a fine of SR5,000.
Earlier this month, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah launched a free shuttle service to transport pilgrims.
The new service will take pilgrims from Terminal 1 at the airport to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the airport announced on Twitter.
“Beneficiaries of the service must wear the Ihram clothes and produce the national ID for Saudis or the passport for foreigners,” the airport said.
Trips will depart from the airport every two hours, from 10am to 10pm, and will depart from the Grand Mosque every two hours, from noon to midnight.