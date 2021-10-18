Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned the public against disclosing or sharing confidential information.
According to a statement issued by the Saudi Public Prosecution, anyone found publishing confidential documents or information will be committing a major crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000).
On its twitter page, the Public Prosecution said that it is prohibited to publish documents or confidential information or divulge any of them.
According to the Saudi law, 'confidential information' means all business, technical, financial, operational, administrative, legal, economic and other information including the analysis or findings of such information in whatever form (including in written, verbal, visual or electronic form).