Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a strong warning against disruptive activities during sports events, including rioting and violence.
Under the new Sports Law, a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine of SR500,000, or both, will be handed to individuals engaged in such activities.
The disruptive activities encompass violence, riots, threats to the safety of attendees, and damage to sports facilities. The law also includes penalties for misrepresenting a non-sporting entity as a sports body without obtaining the necessary license.
Any spectator or attendee who incites hatred, racial discrimination, or sports fanaticism could face a fine not exceeding SR100,000. This stipulation also extends to any act or statement publicly made that is deemed disgraceful or contrary to public morals or disrupts the competition. Providing false or misleading information or statements also falls under this provision.
The new Sports Law also gives sports clubs and the Saudi Olympic Committee the authority to establish and invest in companies, own real estate, and contribute to their establishment, as per the specified terms and conditions. Sports clubs must obtain a license from the Ministry of Sports before establishing a sports company.
The regulations aim to organize the sports sector, govern related activities, expand the base of sports practitioners, establish government principles and rules, and create an attractive environment for investment in the sports sector. The Ministry of Sports will monitor and supervise to ensure compliance with the law.
The new law, set to replace the Basic Law of Sports Federations and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, will come into effect 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette. Contradictory provisions of the old laws will be cancelled.