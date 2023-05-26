Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has set up special tourism prosecution units at all international and regional airports across the Kingdom, in a move aimed at enhancing the tourist experience and ensure efficient handling of visitors’ cases.
Sheikh Saud Al Mujab, Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, issued the directive to establish these units.
These units are designed to expedite the procedures related to tourist and visitor cases, aiming to settle them promptly and in accordance with the principles of effective justice.
The decision aligns with the Kingdom’s tourism objectives, part of its broader vision to promote tourism as a vital sector of the national economy.
Each tourism prosecution unit will work directly under the Public Prosecutor and will be responsible for managing all legal procedures and measures concerning tourist cases.
These units will operate on a 24/7, for the benefit of tourists and visitors, further enhancing the nation’s reputation as a safe and hospitable destination.
To ensure high professional standards, these units will comprise qualified members of the Public Prosecution and their assistants who have undergone rigorous training.
These individuals are equipped with the necessary skills and adhere to the highest standards of legal competence, in line with international treaties and covenants.