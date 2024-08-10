Visitors to Saudi Entertainment Surge to 16M in Q2; 97 New Destinations Licensed

Cairo: Entertainment events in Saudi Arabia attracted over 16 million visitors in the second quarter of this year, a nearly 130 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a state entertainment agency.

The number of entertainment licenses issued in Q2 2024 totaled 1,529, marking a 7.3 per cent increase from 1,425 in the same period last year, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) reported.

The largest share of licenses was for live shows at restaurants and coffee shops, totaling 523. Additionally, 97 new entertainment destinations were licensed during this period, according to the GEA.

Last year, Saudi entertainment events drew over 72 million visitors across 117 cities, the agency said.

Saudi Arabia is working to diversify its oil-reliant economy and attract more visitors. The Kingdom has introduced various facilities to boost foreign tourism, including tourist visas available on arrival or online for several nationalities.

As part of its development plan, Saudi Arabia has also focused on expanding its entertainment industry with concerts, cinema, theatrical shows, sports events, and competitions that have attracted large audiences both domestically and internationally.