Cairo: Saudi security authorities have arrested a total of 19,817 foreigners who had violated the kingdom’s residency, labour and border security laws in one week as part of an ongoing nationwide clampdown on illegals.

The arrests were made over the period of July 11-17, the Interior Ministry said. They included 12,436 violators of the kingdom’s residency rules, 4,881 for infringing the border security system and 2,500 others for breaching labour laws.

A total of 17,067 illegals, including 1,673 women, are currently being subjected to deportation measures, according to the ministry.

Around 7,139 others have been transferred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents ahead of deportation, while 4,242 more violators are finalising their travel reservations.

During the same period, authorities deported 14,471 violators from the kingdom.

Authorities also arrested nine persons involved in transporting, sheltering and employing violators of the kingdom’s residency, border and work regulations.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, besides confiscating the transport and the accommodation means.

Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, hosts a large community of expatriate workers. Authorities there are pursuing a high-profile campaign, dubbed “A country without a violator” targeting irregular expatriates.