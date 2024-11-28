Dubai: Emiratis Mohammed Al Blooshi and Khalid Al Jafla are on the threshold of claiming world titles in the respective categories, 450cc bike and cars, in the final round of the FIM Bajas World Cup and FIA World Bajas Cup. It couldn’t have come at a better place as both are familiar with the terrain in Dubai.

The Dubai International Baja is celebrating 45 years of motorsport history, making it one of the oldest sporting events in the region, the last eight editions in the Baja format.

The added thrill of this year’s event will also see the successor of Nasser Al Attiyah as the FIA Baja World Cup Champion.

After second place in Jordan two weeks ago, Portugal’s Joao Ferreira heads to Dubai with a nine-point lead over previous series leader Fernando Alvarez (Argentina) in the race to become the FIA World Cup Champion of 2024.

Titles are still up for grabs in numerous categories and Emirati driver Al Jalfa is now level on points in the Challenger class with Spain’s Edoardo Pons. After Al Jalfa rallied to win the penultimate round in Jordan, hopes are high for an overall win for the UAE on home ground next Sunday. Al Jalfa has endured a long season where he had to encounter the other 20-odd challengers and varying conditions, especially in Europe.

“I am happy to be where I am currently after all the hardships and difficulties — logistics, travel, the exorbitant costs (up to Dh2 million) I had to shell out from my pocket during this season to reach this place,” Aljalfa told Gulf News. “My strategy was to collect as many points as possible in Europe so that those will boost my tally during the Middle East stages.”

Prologue stage

Despite being on the verge of his first Baja title, Aljalfa feels no pressure ahead of the finale, which begins with the prologue stage in Hatta Suhaila Area in Dubai on Friday, followed by the ceremonial start at Dubai Festival Bay on Friday. The competitors will then head to Al Qudra Desert, where the real action begins in the cross-country legs on Saturday and Sunday.

“I feel no pressure because I know the terrain and familiar with the area. I have more experience than Pons, who has a disadvantage in the same and the dunes. However, while all these factors points in my favour, no one knows how the car will behave. That is purely luck, so I am confident that I will be in front of him and win the championship,” added the veteran driver, who started to build cars for these races in 2010 and has participated in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the Dakar Rally.

Among the motorcycles, local superstar Al Balooshi is out to defend his Dubai International Baja title and make it a third success on the event in total. Al Balooshi, who won the Jordan Baja last Sunday, is happy with his current form and feels he is the best position possible in all his previous years.