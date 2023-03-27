Dubai: The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that it is intensifying its cleaning and disinfecting efforts at the Prophet’s Mosque during the month of Ramadan.
According to local media, the mosque and its facilities are being cleaned five times a day with 18,000 litres of environmentally friendly sterilisers and 1,500 litres of fresheners used to ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene.
According to statistics released by the General Presidency, the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards are disinfected five times daily, with toilets cleaned ten times a day, and shoe boxes sterilised three times daily.
Additionally, 2,800 cupboards for shoes are cleaned and sterilized daily, while 300 carpet sweeping machines and 92 floor washing machines are used to clean the carpets and floors of the mosque.
The agency has also kept ready 10,000 chairs to serve the elderly, providing visitors and worshipers with comfort during their time in the Prophet’s Mosque. From July 30, 2022 to March 26, 2023, the agency said it has received over 148 million worshipers, with more than 24 million worshippers during the month of Shaaban alone.
Through its various departments, the agency said it is working in constant coordination with relevant authorities to serve visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in accordance with the directives of the rulers, providing the highest level of services and improving them to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in increasing the number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors.