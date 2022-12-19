Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that the value of rents paid to the residents of developed neighbourhoods in Jeddah so far has amounted to SR516.5 million, local media reported. Mecca municipality noted that more than 99,000 free government services have been offered to the affected residents, including food baskets, medicine, meals, and children’s milk, in addition to transporting furniture.
In terms of employment, the municipality reported that 269 Saudi men and women had been hired, and that over 23,000 people had been housed, in addition to the delivery of 475 developmental housing units.
The Slums Committee in Jeddah has completed the removal work in all the developed neighbourhoods of the Jeddah project in accordance with the previously announced implementation plan.
The redevelopment programme aims at improving life quality and giving residents access to all basic services, mainly health care, education and housing, officials said.
Jeddah authorities in July quashed rumours that demolition of remaining slums in Jeddah will be postponed.
Last February, authorities resumed a phased plan to develop a densely populated slum area in the holy city of Mecca, of which Jeddah is administratively part, with the aim of eliminating visual disfigurement of the city known as the Holy Capital of the kingdom.