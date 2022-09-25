Dubai: Saudi authorities have said that passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom are required to disclose if they are carrying cash and valuable items amounting to SR60,000, state media reported.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCAT) underlined the importance of passengers to disclose if they are carrying in their luggage sums or items amounting to SR60,000 or more.
Travellers must disclose the items and fill out the declaration form and submit it electronically via the application or through ZATCA website.
Everything worth SR60,000 or more, in money, jewellery, precious metals or equivalent in foreign currencies must be declared.
ZATCA said that the declaration is mandatory to protect passengers from being charged with the crime of money laundering, smuggling, or evading the payment of legal fees and taxes.