Dubai: The Special Forces for Environmental Security in Saudi Arabia have caught a trader in possession of hyena, violating the environmental law and regulations for trading in wild animals, local media reported.
The Special Forces announced on Twitter that the violator was subjected to regular procedures and referred to the Public Prosecution. Additionally, coordination with the National Centre for Wildlife Development was made to receive the animal in compliance with jurisdiction.
The Special Forces emphasised that possession of endangered wild animal is punishable by a fine of up to SR30 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years or both.
The Special Forces urged the public to report any cases of assault on the environment or wildlife by calling the emergency number (911) in the regions of Mecca and Riyadh, or (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.