Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has unveiled the possibility for overseas pilgrims, coming to the kingdom to perform umrah or lesser pilgrimage, to plan their own itineraries electronically, Saudi media reported.
The planning can be conducted without a mediator on one of accredited platforms by logging onto the link: https://maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/Home/OTAs
The step is part of efforts to facilitate pilgrims’ trips to the kingdom and guarantee delivery of high-quality services to them, Saudi news portal Sabq quoted the ministry as saying.
A date for umrah can be booked after overseas pilgrims obtain related visas via the app “Eatmarna” as part of easy-to-access electronic procedures available round the clock.
The ministry added that pilgrims can approach accredited travel agencies in the home country to buy service packages, complete requirements for visa issuance, book a date for undertaking umrah in the Grand Mosque and prayers at Al Rawdah Al Sharifa in the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina.
A list of accredited travel agents is available at a link provided by the ministry: https://eservices.haj.gov.sa/eservices3/pages/VisaInquiry/SearchVisa.xhtml?dswid=-4283
The new season of umrah in Saudi Arabia commenced Saturday which marked the start of the new Islamic Hijiri year.
Authorities in the kingdom have geared up for the new season that is expected to draw more than 10 million Muslims, according to Saudi officials.