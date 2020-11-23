Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Sunday held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over bilateral relations and ways to bolster them for the interests of both nations.
They also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and efforts undertaken to ensure stability in the region. The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and US Ambassador to the Kingdom John Abizaid.
The US secretary of state arrived in the Kingdom earlier on Sunday as part of his tour of the Middle East before the new administration headed by President-elect Joe Biden takes office in Washington.