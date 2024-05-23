Cairo: Beginning Thursday (today), holders of all types of visit visas are not allowed to enter or reside in the Saudi city of Mecca for one month, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry has said, in the lead-up to the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage.

The ministry said all types of visit visas do not serve as a Hajj permit for the holder, and urged holders of such visas not to head to Mecca during the announced duration.

Violators will be liable to penalties under the kingdom’s laws, the ministry warned.

Saudi government agencies have embarked on implementing security and operational plans aimed to ensure safety for the eligible pilgrims during next month’s Hajj rites.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

As of June 2, Saudi Arabia will enforce penalties against Muslims caught trying to illegally perform Hajj in and around Mecca.

Violators of Hajj regulations, be they citizens, foreign residents and visitors, are liable to a fine of SR10,000.

Violating expatriates will also be deported and barred re-entry of the kingdom. The fine will double on repetition.