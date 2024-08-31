Cairo: Authorities in the Saudi holy city of Mecca have urged building owners interested in renting their properties to house pilgrims during Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage, to expedite registration as part of early preparations for the upcoming season.

An ad hoc state committee has advised Saudi landlords to visit accredited engineering offices to complete the necessary procedures and obtain the required permits after meeting safety standards.

Registration opened last month. The Mecca municipality has set the deadline for receiving applications as the end of Rajab, the seventh month of the lunar Islamic calendar, corresponding to January 30. The deadline for issuing the permits is the end of the following month, Shaaban.

Engineering offices accredited by the municipality and the civil defence service are responsible for inspecting buildings to ensure they comply with the required regulations before issuing certificates, which will be used by the committee to grant the necessary permits.

Approximately 1.8 million pilgrims performed the recent Hajj, which ended in late June and coincided with extreme heat. Saudi Arabia reported over 1,300 deaths during the last Hajj season.

Authorities have repeatedly said that a Hajj visa is mandatory to perform the pilgrimage rites in and around Mecca and have cracked down on unauthorised tours. A visit visa does not qualify its holders to undertake the holy journey.