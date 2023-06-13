Dubai: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Tourism has launched a streamlined entry process for tourists from the UK, US, and Schengen area countries, as well as permanent residents of any EU country.
The new procedure, announced on Monday, permits these individuals to apply for an instant eVisa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) website.
Under the new regulations, anyone holding a valid tourism or business visa from the UK, US, or a Schengen state, which has been used at least once to enter the issuing country, will be granted streamlined entry. The same rights are extended to the visa holder’s immediate family members and individuals holding permanent residency in the US, EU, or UK.
Further, those with permanent residency can also secure entry for their immediate family members via visa on arrival at any of Saudi Arabia’s air, land, and sea ports.
The initiative comes in line with the ministry’s ongoing efforts to ease the entry process for tourists, encouraging more people to explore Saudi Arabia’s diverse destinations, participate in tourism events, and immerse themselves in the nation’s rich heritage and history.
The ministry emphasised the importance of tourists complying with local laws and instructions, including carrying identification documents at all times. It also clarified that tourism visas do not confer the right to perform Hajj or Umrah during the pilgrimage season.