Cairo: Saudi Arabia will launch its first news radio station on Sunday, coinciding with the World Radio Day, local media reported.
The infant station will be the radio branch of the Saudi state-owned television Al Ekhbariya, a step whereby the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) aims to expand focus on the national news content.
“The launch of this radio comes to cope with the fast-paced changes in the kingdom at all levels, making it necessary to satisfy needs for new information in political, sporting and economic terms,” said SBA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed bin Fahd.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has seen dramatic changes espoused by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Dubbed Al Ekhbariya Radio, its transmission will initially be available in the capital Riyadh, the Red Sea city of Jeddah and Dammam in the eastern region, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
The radio will feature a variety of news coverage including news bulletins, brief updates, debates on different issues of interest to the Saudi society and urgent global news.